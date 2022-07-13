  • location
            New Nissan Magnite Red Edition launched at a starting price of Rs 7.86 lakh

            Nikhil Puthran

            Nikhil Puthran

            Wednesday 13 July 2022,21:01 PM IST

            In an effort to regenerate interest among potential buyers, Nissan India has launched the Magnite Red Edition in India at Rs 7.86 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Magnite Red Edition is based on the XV variant. It is available in three variants: Magnite XV MT Red Edition, Magnite Turbo XV MT Red Edition, and Magnite Turbo XV CVT Red Edition. The new variant is available in two monotone colour options – Onyx Black and Storm White. 

            Visually, the newly launched Magnite Red Edition gets distinctive styling elements like a red accent on the front grille, front bumper cladding, wheel arch, and body side cladding. Further, the vehicle gets bold body graphics, a tail door garnish, and a prominent Red Edition-specific badge. Features like 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED fog lamps, and LED DRLs have been retained from the regular version. 

            As for the interior, it gets a red-themed dashboard, and a red accent on the door side armrest and centre console. Further, the vehicle gets a PM 2.5 air filter, an LED scuff plate, and ambient mood lighting. The Nissan Magnite Red Edition continues to get an eight-inch touchscreen with Wi-Fi connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a seven-inch full TFT instrument cluster, and a rearview camera with a projection guide. 

            The Magnite Red Edition features push button start/stop, vehicle dynamics control, traction control system, brake assist, and hill start assist. The vehicle continues to be powered by the existing 1.0-litre NA and Turbo engine options.

            Speaking on the occasion, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “The big, bold, beautiful Nissan Magnite has been a memorable addition to many homes nationwide with over 1 lakh bookings since launch. The new Nissan Magnite RED Edition will accelerate the already-robust demand for the Nissan Magnite with an evolved offering for a young, aspirational, and tech-savvy audience, the RED Edition’s best-in-segment features will greatly enhance comfort and convenience for our valued customers with a big, bold, beautiful visual update.” 

            The ex-showroom, Delhi prices for the Nissan Magnite are as follows –

            Magnite XV Red Edition MT – Rs 7,86,500

            Magnite Turbo XV Red Edition MT – Rs 9,24,500

            Magnite Turbo XV Red Edition CVT – Rs 9,99,900

            Nissan Magnite ₹ 5.97 Lakh Onwards
            Nissan | Nissan Magnite | Magnite

            By Nikhil Puthran07/13/2022 21:01:50

            Available in three variants: Magnite XV MT Red Edition, Magnite Turbo XV MT Red Edition, and Magnite Turbo XV CVT Red Edition

            All Popular Cars