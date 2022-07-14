  • location
            New 2022 MG ZS EV achieves milestone of 5,000 unit sales in India

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Thursday 14 July 2022,23:27 PM IST

            MG Motor India has registered 5,000 unit sales for its new ZS EV in India since its launch on 7 March, 2022. As claimed, the electric SUV has witnessed high demand and is receiving over 1,000 bookings monthly. That said, the British automaker offers the new ZS EV in a choice of two variants: Excite and Exclusive.

            The mid-life facelift has brought significant changes to the ZS EV in the form of a closed-off grille with an integrated socket for charging, redesigned front and rear bumpers, eyebrow-styled daytime running lights, LED headlamps, L-shaped taillamps, and new 17-inch alloy wheels. 

            The key highlights of its interior include a seven-inch digital driver display, a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, over 75 connected car features, leather upholstery, a wireless charging pad, a 360-degree camera setup, six airbags, PM 2.5 air filter, powered front seats, cruise control, and a panoramic sunroof.

            MG also offers auto headlamps and wipers, ESP, EBA, HLA, HDC, heated outside rear-view mirrors, electric parking brake, blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane change assist are among them.

            Powering the new ZS EV is a 50.3kWh battery pack generating 173bhp and 280Nm. It gives out a WLTP-certified travel range of 461km on a full charge, as against the 44.5kWh battery pack with a claimed 419km travel range of the previous model.

            All Popular Cars