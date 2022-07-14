New 2022 MG ZS EV achieves milestone of 5,000 unit sales in India

MG Motor India has registered 5,000 unit sales for its new ZS EV in India since its launch on 7 March, 2022. As claimed, the electric SUV has witnessed high demand and is receiving over 1,000 bookings monthly. That said, the British automaker offers the new ZS EV in a choice of two variants: Excite and Exclusive.

The mid-life facelift has brought significant changes to the ZS EV in the form of a closed-off grille with an integrated socket for charging, redesigned front and rear bumpers, eyebrow-styled daytime running lights, LED headlamps, L-shaped taillamps, and new 17-inch alloy wheels.

The key highlights of its interior include a seven-inch digital driver display, a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, over 75 connected car features, leather upholstery, a wireless charging pad, a 360-degree camera setup, six airbags, PM 2.5 air filter, powered front seats, cruise control, and a panoramic sunroof.

MG also offers auto headlamps and wipers, ESP, EBA, HLA, HDC, heated outside rear-view mirrors, electric parking brake, blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane change assist are among them.

Powering the new ZS EV is a 50.3kWh battery pack generating 173bhp and 280Nm. It gives out a WLTP-certified travel range of 461km on a full charge, as against the 44.5kWh battery pack with a claimed 419km travel range of the previous model.

MG ZS EV ₹ 25.88 Lakh Onwards

