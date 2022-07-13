India-spec new Hyundai Tucson unveiled; prices to be announced on 4 August

Hyundai India has unveiled the new-gen Tucson ahead of the price announcement on 4 August. Bookings for the vehicle will commence on 18 July. In addition to new styling elements, the new Tucson offers 29 first and best-in-segment features. The SUV is available in both petrol and diesel engine option.

The new Hyundai Tucson is based on Hyundai’s global design identity of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’. In terms of dimensions, the SUV has a length of 4,630mm, a width of 1,865mm, and a height of 1,665mm. The wheelbase stands at 2,755mm and offers a good turning radius of 5.9 metres. The fascia is highlighted by a dark chrome parametric front grille with parametric hidden LED DRLs and positioning lamps. Further, the vehicle gets LED MFR headlamps and a new skid plate on the bumper to highlight the SUV's character.

As for the sides, the SUV gets Z-shaped character lines for a sporty appeal. The vehicle gets angular wheel arches complemented by 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The rear profile is highlighted by connecting LED taillights, rear spoiler with LED high mount stop lamp, shark fin antenna, and a concealed rear wiper with washer.

The interior gets a premium black and light grey dual-tone theme. Moreover, the vehicle gets integrated silver accents on the crashpad and doors along with soft-touch materials. Further, the vehicle gets a new four-spoke multi-function steering wheel and leather upholstery. To enhance the drive experience the Tucson SUV offers 64 colour ambient lighting.

The feature list in the new model includes a 10.25-inch floating infotainment unit and digital instrument cluster. Moreover, the digital cluster displays personalised themes, turn-by-turn navigation, front and rear parking sensor display, drive mode select (Normal/ Eco/ Sport/ Smart) and multi-terrain modes (Snow/Mud/Sand). Additional features include automatic climate control with auto defogger, ventilated and heated front seats, reclining rear seats, panoramic sunroof, Bose premium sound eight-speaker system, wireless smartphone charger, electric parking brake, rain sensing wipers, driver power seat memory function, and remote engine start with smart key.

The new Tucson will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 2.0-litre petrol engine generates 154bhp at 6,200rpm and 192Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. On the other hand, the 2.0-litre VGT diesel engine with an eight-speed automatic transmission produces 184bhp at 4,000rpm and 416Nm of torque at 2,750rpm.

The safety feature list includes six airbags, ESP, hill descent control, hill assist control, all-disc brakes, and Hyundai SmartSense with Level 2 ADAS capability.

Hyundai Tucson ₹ 22.69 Lakh Onwards

