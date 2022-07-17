  • location
            New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara teased; to get panoramic sunroof

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Sunday 17 July 2022,09:14 AM IST

            Maruti Suzuki has released a new teaser showing a panoramic sunroof on the upcoming all-new Grand Vitara, ahead of its global unveil slated for 20 July, 2022. Upon launch, the SUV will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, the Volkswagen Taigun, and the recently launched Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

            In one of the earlier teasers, the carmaker revealed that the new Grand Vitara will come with LED headlights and ice-block-shaped daytime running lights. In fact, the latest teaser also showed an AllGrip Auto feature, which is an all-wheel-drive system for the SUV.

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Rear View

            Maruti Suzuki and Toyota have co-developed this new SUV. It is worth noting that Toyota recently introduced its own version of the SUV in the form of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. That said, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will share the same platform and more or less the same features as the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

            The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is likely to be powered by two petrol hybrid powertrains: a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine with a mild-hybrid system and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol motor with a strong-hybrid setup. The former is expected to be mated to a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox, while the latter could be paired with an e-CVT automatic transmission.

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
            Maruti Suzuki | Grand Vitara | Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            All Popular Cars