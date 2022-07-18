2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso launched in India at Rs 4.25 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched the 2022 S-Presso in India with prices starting at Rs 4.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The refreshed SUV gets the new-generation K-Series engine and new features. Further, the automaker offers the 2022 S-Presso in a wide range of variants and exterior colour options.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is powered by the next-generation K-10C, 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, petrol dual jet, dual VVT engine and now comes with an idle start/stop system. This motor is mated to a five-speed or AMT automatic transmission. Meanwhile, it produces 67bhp and 89Nm of torque. Maruti Suzuki claims that this updated engine provides improved fuel economy for both manual and automatic versions at 24.75kmpl and 25.30kmpl, respectively.

Regarding the features, the S-Presso gets an electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold assist, an in-cabin air filter, and electronically adjustable outside rearview mirrors. Besides, it continues to offer features, such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, seat belt pre-tensioner, and rear parking sensors.

“S-Presso with its bold SUVish design has carved a strong niche for itself. Within a short span of around three years, we have sold over 2,02,500 units of S-Presso, a strong testimony that it stirred the right notes with customers. With many advanced features, coupled with spacious interiors, and a commanding SUV stance, the mini SUV S-Presso witnessed a positive uptake among customers. The new S-Presso with refined 1.0 K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Idle Start-Strop technology, enhanced fuel-efficiency, and added features will offer an engaging drive experience to customers. We are confident that our customers will much appreciate the new S-Presso,” said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

Variant-specific prices (ex-showroom) of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso:

2022 S-Presso Std. MT - Rs 4.25 lakh

2022 S-Presso Lxi MT - Rs 4.95 lakh

2022 S-Presso Vxi MT - Rs 5.15 lakh

2022 S-Presso Vxi+ MT - Rs 5.49 lakh

2022 S-Presso Vxi (O) AMT - Rs 5.65 lakh

2022 S-Presso Vxi+ (O) AMT - Rs 5.99 lakh

