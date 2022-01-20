New BMW X3 launched in India - Explained in detail

BMW has launched the new X3 in India with the prices starting from Rs 59.90 lakh (Introductory, ex-showroom). The German SUV is available in two variants: the xDrive30i SportX Plus and xDrive30i M Sport. Additionally, the new X3 is offered in a choice of six metallic paint options, namely Phytonic Blue, Mineral White, Carbon Black, Black Sapphire, Sophisto Grey and Brooklyn Grey.

Exterior

The mid-life facelift has brought noticeable changes to the exterior of the X3. First up, the biggest change comes in the forms of the reshaped grille, redesigned angular headlamps, new bumpers, new rear lights and tweaked exhaust tips. In addition, the India-spec model gets 19-inch wheels, LED fog lamps and roof rails either in gloss black or aluminium finish.

Interior

Inside, BMW offers a choice of Sensatec synthetic leather upholstery in either Canberra Beige with Black or Cognac. Apart from the upholstery, the cabin gets a new 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with BMW Live Cockpit Professional and a 12.3-inch fully-digital driver display. On the other hand, the entry-level xDrive30i SportX Plus comes with an analogue instrument cluster with a 5.7-inch MID and BMW Live Cockpit Plus 10.25-inch infotainment system. Meanwhile, BMW has given a new steering wheel too.

Features

Other features include adaptive LED headlights, rain sensor for wipers, automatic headlights, six colours of ambient lighting, anti-dazzle function for side-view mirrors, powered boot opening, a panoramic sunroof, three-zone temperature control, roller sunblinds for the rear side windows, 16 speakers, 464-watt, Harman Kardon sound system, a 360-degree camera setup and multiple airbags.

Engine and Transmission

The X3 is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission. It makes 248bhp and 350Nm and can achieve zero to 100kmph in 6.6 seconds. Meanwhile, the new X3 takes on the Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Land Rover Evoque, Lexus NX and Volvo XC60.

