Toyota Hilux pick-up reservations open in India; launch in March 2022

The Toyota Hilux has made its India debut and at the same time, the brand has also commenced bookings for the pick-up truck in the country. Customers can reserve the Hilux for a booking amount of Rs 1 lakh. That said, Toyota will launch the Hilux in India sometime in March 2022. Upon launch, it will be available in a choice of three variants and five paint options.

Outside, the Hilux gets a large hexagonal-shaped grille with a flashy chrome frame and black inserts. Also, there are LED projector headlamps with integrated daytime running lights and LED fog lamps. Besides this, the pick-up truck features footboards, 18-inch alloy wheels, LED taillamps and a sizable load bay capacity.

The Hilux is a massive pick-up truck, and if its exterior dimensions are to go by, the Hilux could be the longest vehicle available in the Indian market. This truck measures 5,325mm in length, 1,900mm in width, 1,815mm in height and has a 3,085mm wheelbase.

The interior comes with an analogue instrument cluster with an MID digital display, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, leather upholstery for the seats, an eight-way electronically adjustable driver seat and dual-zone temperature control.

Toyota has fitted the India-spec Hilux with plenty of features, namely an electronic differential lock, hill assist control, downhill assist control, seven airbags, cooled glovebox, stability and traction control, front and rear parking sensors, reverse camera, cruise control and ABS with EBD.

The Hilux comes powered by a 2,755cc, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine mated to either a manual or an automatic transmission. With a manual gearbox, this motor makes 201bhp and 420Nm, whereas it produces the same 201bhp but 500Nm in an automatic transmission setup.

Toyota Hilux ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh Estimated Price

Toyota | Toyota Hilux | Hilux