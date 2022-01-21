  • Type your location
      2022 Skoda Slavia production begins in Maharashtra, India

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Friday 21 January 2022,14:41 PM IST

      In an official announcement by Skoda, the carmaker has started manufacturing the all-new Slavia at its plant in Chakan, Pune. Developed under the India Project 2.0, this is the second Skoda to utilise the MQB A0 IN platform after the Kushaq. And it will be offered in three variants: Active, Ambition and Style. That said, the firm has already opened bookings for the Slavia.

      Skoda Slavia Front View

      Outside, the Slavia bears a design language similar to the Octavia. At the front, there is a signature butterfly grille with a flashy chrome frame, and it adjoins the LED projector headlamps and L-shaped daytime running lights. In addition, Skoda also offers fog lamps, 16-inch wheels and LED rear lights. Besides this, the Slavia measures 4,541mm in length, 1,752mm in width, 1,487mm in height and has a 2,651mm wheelbase. Meanwhile, it has 521 litres of boot space.

      The Slavia features a modern interior that resembles the Kushaq’s cabin. More to the point, the dual-tone themed interior gets a new steering wheel, an eight-inch digital driver display, a ten-inch infotainment touchscreen, cooled front seats, touch-capacitive switches for air conditioning and leather upholstery for the seats. Other features include wireless charging, USB C-type ports and six airbags, TPMS, hill hold control, traction control, electronic stability control and a rear-view camera with parking sensors.

      Skoda Slavia Dashboard

      The all-new sedan gets two different engine options: a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol motor with 148bhp and 250Nm and a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo petrol unit that produces 113bhp and 178Nm. They can be paired to a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Meanwhile, Skoda will launch the sedan in India sometime in March 2022.

      Skoda Slavia Rear View
      Skoda Slavia
