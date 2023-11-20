Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus Music Edition leaked ahead of official launch tomorrow

Volkswagen is coming with yet another special edition for MQB A0-IN twins and this time around it’s a special Sound Edition for the Virtus and Taigun. These special editions are based on the top-spec variants and are being offered exclusively with the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine.

Design highlights and feature list

On the outside, the Virtus and Taigun Sound Edition gets a dual-tone paint scheme and sound graphics on the C-pillar. Inside, you now get powered front seats and a sub-woofer as a part of the sound package. This being a top model, you get features like touchscreen infotainment, climate control with rear vents, digital instrument cluster and leatherette upholstery.

Powertrain options

The only powertrain on offer is a VW’s 1.0-litre TSI petrol producing 114bhp/178Nm and can be had with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic. The Trail Edition was offered only with the 1.5-litre TSI petrol. This engine too gets a six-speed MT or a seven-speed DSG.

Volkswagen Virtus ₹ 11.48 Lakh Onwards

Volkswagen | Taigun | Volkswagen Taigun | Virtus | Volkswagen Virtus