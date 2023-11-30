MG Gloster facelift starts testing in India

Morris Garages has commenced testing the facelifted Gloster in the country ahead of its anticipated launch in mid-2024. The spy shots shared on the web reveal a single unit of the fully camouflaged test car.
As seen in the spy shots, the 2024 MG Gloster is likely to get a redesigned rear bumper, reworked reflectors, new diamond-cut alloy wheels, and a set of tweaked LED taillights. Notably, the SUV misses out on roof rails, a feature that is present in the current car on sale as standard. Elsewhere, the model gets an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, side steps, rear wiper and washer, and front door-mounted ORVMs.
The MG Gloster is currently powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine in the turbo and twin-turbo guise, both motors paired only with an eight-speed automatic transmission. These specifications are likely to remain unchanged. Upon launch, the Gloster facelift will compete against the Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, and the Jeep Meridian.