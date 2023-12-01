Maruti Suzuki Jimny Thunder Edition launched at Rs. 10.74 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched a special edition of the Jimny called ‘Thunder Edition’ at a starting price of Rs. 10.74 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the Jimny affordable by Rs. 2 lakh, as the base-spec Zeta variant is priced at cost Rs. 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). However, this new edition will be on sale only in December 2023.

On the outside, the Thunder Edition of the Maruti off-roader gets graphics and decals on the door panels and bonnet. As for the interior, it might also benefit from emblems and stickers on the seats and dashboard, respectively.

Mechanically, the Jimny Thunder Edition is equipped with the same 1.5-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and a four-speed torque converter unit. This motor is tuned to produce 103bhp and 134Nm of peak torque.

Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny Thunder Edition:

Variants Prices Thunder Edition – Zeta MT Rs. 10.74 lakh Thunder Edition – Zeta AT Rs. 11.94 lakh Thunder Edition – Alpha MT Rs. 12.69 lakh Thunder Edition – Alpha MT (DT) Rs. 12.85 lakh Thunder Edition – Alpha AT Rs. 13.89 lakh Thunder Edition – Alpha AT (DT) Rs. 14.05 lakh

