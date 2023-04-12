MG Comet infotainment system revealed ahead of April 19 unveil

The MG Comet will be unveiled for the Indian car market on April 19 and ahead of its arrival, MG has teased the infotainment system that will come fitted with the car. This new small EV will get dual digital displays both 10.25-inches wide and is expected to be Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatible.

The infotainment system itself will offer multiple customisation options and will also offer multiple apps, widgets and colour options. The digital cluster on first glance is expected be similar to what is offered on cars like the Astor and Hector. We will be driving the car on April 20 and will be able to tell you what the system is like to use.

The Comet will be MG’s second EV for India and is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 9 lakh to Rs 13 lakh and will rival the Tata Tiago EV.

MG Comet EV ₹ 7.98 Lakh Onwards

