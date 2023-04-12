Jeep India launches limited-edition Meridian in India

Jeep India has launched two special-edition models of the Meridian SUV, dubbed Meridian X and Meridian Upland, with prices starting at Rs. 32.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is based on the Limited (O) variant and the bookings have already commenced.

These special editions of the Jeep Meridian now get two new exterior hues namely Silvery Moon and Galaxy Blue. The Meridian X is designed to focus on urban lifestyle and has elements like body-coloured lowers, a grey roof, alloy wheels with grey pockets, a puddle lamp, and side mouldings. The Meridian Upland, on the other hand, is more adventure-based. It sports a roof carrier, splash guard, boot organiser, sunshades, cargo mat, and a unique decal on the bonnet.

In terms of features, it comes equipped with sidesteps, ambient lighting, unique floor mats, a Uconnect infotainment system, and a panoramic sunroof. Additionally, buyers can opt for a rear entertainment package with a Wifi-enabled 11.6-inch screen at a 50 per cent discounted rate on the selling price.

Commenting at the launch event, Nipun J Mahajan, Head, Jeep India, said, “We are very excited to launch the special edition of the Jeep Meridian highlighting the duality of the SUV in distinct styling. We’re taking the Jeep Meridian to another level with the new Special Editions, adding a distinctive look that will stand out on both off-road trails and the streets. The additional equipment makes these special editions unique, and appealing to a wider customer base.”

