Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance launched at Rs. 3.30 crore

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the AMG GT 63 S E Performance in India at a starting price of Rs. 3.30 crore (ex-showroom). The AMG GT 63 S E Performance is the new flagship vehicle in the AMG lineup and the most powerful production car from the German automaker.

The AMG GT 63 S E Performance draws its power from a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol-hybrid engine that produces 640bhp. Moreover, it gets an electric motor mounted on the rear axle producing an additional 204bhp, allowing it to return a combined output of 843bhp and 1470Nm of torque.

This mill comes paired with a 9G AMG-Speedshift automatic transmission and sends power to all four wheels via an AWD system. The sports sedan accelerates from zero to 100kmph in just 2.9 seconds and can achieve an electronically controlled top speed of 316kmph.

Inside, the four-door coupe comes equipped with two 12.4-inch screens, each for a digital instrument cluster and an infotainment system. It also sports an AMG multi-function steering wheel, AMG sports seats, carbon fibre and Alcantara inserts, and AMG badging all over.

The carmaker has also announced that the customers of the AMG GT 63 S E Performance will be handed the key to their respective cars by seven-time F1 world championship winner Lewis Hamilton, on behalf of Mercedes-Benz.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance rivals the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid in India.

