Toyota Glanza Festival Limited Edition introduced

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has introduced the Festival Limited Edition of Glanza hatchback.

Available until 31 October, 2024, this special edition gets complimentary accessories worth Rs. 20.567. This includes black body side moulding, door visors, ORVM garnish, and dark chrome embellishments on tailgate, front and rear bumpers, and fender. Inside, the cabin will come equipped with neck cushions and 3D floor mats. All accessories will be fitted by dealerships.

The Glanza will continue to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine. It is tuned to produce 89bhp and 113Nm of torque and can be had with five-speed manual and AMT gearboxes.

