New Kia Carnival ARAI-certified mileage revealed.

Kia India recently launched the new Carnival with a price tag of Rs. 63.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets a cosmetic makeover, more features, and new tech. However, it continues to be powered by the same 2.2-litre diesel engine. Now, the automaker has revealed the mileage figures of the luxury MPV.

The diesel mill has a tuned output of 190bhp and 441Nm of torque and is coupled with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. With a fuel tank capacity of 72 litres, Kia claims an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 14.85kmpl. This translates to a driving range of 1,069km on a full tank of fuel.

The Carnival is retailed in India as an SKD model and is offered with a seven-seat layout. While there are no direct rivals to the Carnival, it fills the gap between the Toyota Innova Hycross and Toyota Vellfire in the luxury MPV segment.

