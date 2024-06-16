    Recently Viewed
            Citroen C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition revealed

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Sunday 16 June 2024,15:44 PM IST

            With Mahendra Singh Dhoni now the brand ambassador for Citroen, the brand has revealed a special edition of the SUV. It’s christened C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition and gets a handful of accessories and cosmetic enhancements.

            As part of the package, the Dhoni Edition gets a ‘7’ decal on the rear doors, ‘Dhoni’ lettering on the front doors, and is painted in a blue hue. Furthermore, it is also equipped with illuminated scuff plates, a front dash camera, and themed cushions and seat belts.

            There are no changes under the hood and the C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition continues to be powered by the same 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that is tuned to produce 109bhp and 190Nm of torque. It can be had with a manual and an automatic gearbox.

