    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            MG Astor Blackstorm edition launched; prices start at Rs. 14.48 lakh

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Wednesday 06 September 2023,12:50 PM IST

            MG Motor India has launched the Astor Blackstorm edition in the country at a starting price of Rs. 14.48 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition of the SUV is available with the 1.5-litre NA petrol motor paired with a five-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. Similar to the Gloster Blackstorm, the Astor also receives a blacked-out exterior and interior theme.

            The Astor Blackstorm edition is based on the Smart variant of the Creta rival. It comes loaded with a panoramic sunroof, an all-black honeycomb pattern grille, and blacked-out alloy wheels with red brake callipers. Moreover, it also gets a black finish on headlamps, door garnish, and roof rails, along with the Blackstorm badges on the front fenders. 

            Inside the cabin, the SUV receives an all-black interior theme with a Tuxedo Black upholstery and Sangria Red accents on AC vents. Then, the steering wheel, door pads, and the seats get red stitching. 

            MG Astor Front Row Seats

            Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor Indiasaid, “As the whole country preps up for the upcoming festive season, we at MG Motor India, want to ensure that our customers feel extra special with the Astor’s latest limited edition – Blackstorm. It has a premium finish with a bold and distinctive design that is sure to win our customers’ heart as they look to upgrade their existing vehicles with tech-enabled cars that are not only futuristic but also delivers a superior driving experience.'

            MG Astor
            MG Astor ₹ 10.82 Lakh Onwards
            All MG CarsUpcoming MG Cars
            MG | Astor | MG Astor

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            MG Astor Blackstorm edition launched; prices start at Rs. 14.48 lakh

            MG Astor Blackstorm edition launched; prices start at Rs. 14.48 lakh

            By Haji Chakralwale09/06/2023 12:50:04

            MG Motor India has launched the Astor Blackstorm edition in the country at a starting price of Rs. 14.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Skoda Kushaq and Slavia new variants launched

            Skoda Kushaq and Slavia new variants launched

            By Pawan Mudaliar09/05/2023 19:24:16

            Skoda India has launched two new variants in its Kushaq and Slavia line-up. This includes an Onyx Plus variant of the Kushaq and the Ambitious Plus variant of the Slavia, with prices starting from Rs. 11,59,000 (ex-showroom).

            Volvo C40 Recharge launched in India; Prices start at Rs 61.25 lakh

            Volvo C40 Recharge launched in India; Prices start at Rs 61.25 lakh

            By Desirazu Venkat09/05/2023 14:47:58

            This is Volvo's second BEV for India

            New Tata Nexon facelift bookings open for Rs. 21,000

            New Tata Nexon facelift bookings open for Rs. 21,000

            By Haji Chakralwale09/04/2023 12:33:16

            Tata Motors has started accepting orders for the all-new Nexon SUV in India. Customers across the country can book the facelifted model by paying a refundable token amount of Rs. 11,000

            Honda Elevate SUV launched in India; prices start at Rs. 11 lakh

            Honda Elevate SUV launched in India; prices start at Rs. 11 lakh

            By Haji Chakralwale09/04/2023 11:44:40

            Honda Cars India has finally launched the Elevate SUV in India at a starting price of Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom). The Grand Vitara rival can be had in four variants and single powertrain options. Moreover, deliveries of the Elevate are set to begin today across the country.

            Honda Elevate to be launched in India tomorrow

            Honda Elevate to be launched in India tomorrow

            By Desirazu Venkat09/03/2023 15:20:50

            This is Honda's new Creta and Seltos competitor

            Hyundai Exter gathers over 65,000 bookings so far

            Hyundai Exter gathers over 65,000 bookings so far

            By Haji Chakralwale09/02/2023 10:31:42

            Hyundai India launched the Exter SUV in the country in July this year. The bookings of the model began in May 2023, and since then the automaker has received over 65,000 bookings of the Exter. In July, the Korean carmaker sold 7,000 units of the mini-SUV.

            Featured Cars

            Honda Elevate

            Honda Elevate

            ₹ 11.04 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Exter

            Hyundai Exter

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Rumion

            Toyota Rumion

            ₹ 10.29 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.47 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 10.55 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon EV Facelift

            Tata Nexon EV Facelift

            ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2023
            Tata Nexon Facelift

            Tata Nexon Facelift

            ₹ 8.50 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2023
            Mercedes-Benz EQE

            Mercedes-Benz EQE

            ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2023
            Citroen C3 Aircross

            Citroen C3 Aircross

            ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2023
            Lexus LM

            Lexus LM

            ₹ 1.50 - 1.80 Crore

            Expected launch - Sep, 2023
            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Tata Safari Facelift

            Tata Safari Facelift

            ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Honda Elevate

            Honda Elevate

            ₹ 11.04 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volvo C40 Recharge

            Volvo C40 Recharge

            ₹ 61.25 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Rumion

            Toyota Rumion

            ₹ 10.29 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Audi Q8 e-tron

            Audi Q8 e-tron

            ₹ 1.14 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

            Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

            ₹ 1.18 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars