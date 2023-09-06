MG Astor Blackstorm edition launched; prices start at Rs. 14.48 lakh

MG Motor India has launched the Astor Blackstorm edition in the country at a starting price of Rs. 14.48 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition of the SUV is available with the 1.5-litre NA petrol motor paired with a five-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. Similar to the Gloster Blackstorm, the Astor also receives a blacked-out exterior and interior theme.

The Astor Blackstorm edition is based on the Smart variant of the Creta rival. It comes loaded with a panoramic sunroof, an all-black honeycomb pattern grille, and blacked-out alloy wheels with red brake callipers. Moreover, it also gets a black finish on headlamps, door garnish, and roof rails, along with the Blackstorm badges on the front fenders.

Inside the cabin, the SUV receives an all-black interior theme with a Tuxedo Black upholstery and Sangria Red accents on AC vents. Then, the steering wheel, door pads, and the seats get red stitching.

Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “As the whole country preps up for the upcoming festive season, we at MG Motor India, want to ensure that our customers feel extra special with the Astor’s latest limited edition – Blackstorm. It has a premium finish with a bold and distinctive design that is sure to win our customers’ heart as they look to upgrade their existing vehicles with tech-enabled cars that are not only futuristic but also delivers a superior driving experience.'

