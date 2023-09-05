Skoda Kushaq and Slavia new variants launched

Skoda India has launched two new variants in its Kushaq and Slavia line-up. This includes an Onyx Plus variant of the Kushaq and the Ambitious Plus variant of the Slavia, with prices starting from Rs. 11,59,000 (ex-showroom).

The Kushaq Onyx Plus variant boasts new 16-inch alloy wheels and chrome inserts on the window garnish, front grille ribs, and tailgate, and can be had in two exterior hues, namely Candy White and Carbon Steel. The Slavia Ambitious Plus variant, on the other hand, gets an in-built dashcam and chrome elements on the front grille, lower door, and tailgate.

Under the hood, both cars come powered with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine that is tuned to produce 114bhp and 178Nm of torque. While the Kushaq comes solely mated to a manual transmission, customers can choose the Slavia between a six-speed manual or an automatic unit.

The following are the ex-showroom prices of the new variants:

Model Ex-showroom price Skoda Kushaq Onyx Plus MT Rs. 11,59,000 Skoda Slavia Ambition Plus MT Rs. 12,49,000 Skoda Slavia Ambition Plus AT Rs. 13,79,000

