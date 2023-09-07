    Recently Viewed
            BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition launched at Rs. 46 lakh

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Thursday 07 September 2023,17:39 PM IST

            BMW India has announced the prices of the M Performance Edition of the 2 Series Gran Coupe. The performance variant of the sedan is available at a price tag of Rs. 46 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Customers can place an order for their limited edition of the sedan via the automaker’s online booking portal.

            In terms of design, the exterior of the 220i M Performance Edition is highlighted by the M-specific grille, sleeker LED headlamps, revised LED taillights, Cerium Grey inserts on fog lamps and ORVMs, and an ‘M-Performance’ emblem on the fenders.

            As for the interior and features, the sedan comes loaded with a dual 10.25-inch display setup for the infotainment and the instrument cluster, electrically adjustable sport seats with memory function, and dual-zone climate control. Moreover, it also gets features such as an M-Performance Alcantara gear selector lever, ambient lighting, head-up display, wireless charger, air purifier, and a panoramic sunroof. 

            Mechanically, the 220i M Performance Edition is equipped with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a seven-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox. The motor is capable of producing 173bhp and 280Nm of peak torque. Moreover, the sedan can accelerate from zero to 100kmph in just 7.1 seconds.

            All Popular Cars