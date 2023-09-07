BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition launched at Rs. 46 lakh

BMW India has announced the prices of the M Performance Edition of the 2 Series Gran Coupe. The performance variant of the sedan is available at a price tag of Rs. 46 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Customers can place an order for their limited edition of the sedan via the automaker’s online booking portal.

In terms of design, the exterior of the 220i M Performance Edition is highlighted by the M-specific grille, sleeker LED headlamps, revised LED taillights, Cerium Grey inserts on fog lamps and ORVMs, and an ‘M-Performance’ emblem on the fenders.

As for the interior and features, the sedan comes loaded with a dual 10.25-inch display setup for the infotainment and the instrument cluster, electrically adjustable sport seats with memory function, and dual-zone climate control. Moreover, it also gets features such as an M-Performance Alcantara gear selector lever, ambient lighting, head-up display, wireless charger, air purifier, and a panoramic sunroof.

Mechanically, the 220i M Performance Edition is equipped with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a seven-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox. The motor is capable of producing 173bhp and 280Nm of peak torque. Moreover, the sedan can accelerate from zero to 100kmph in just 7.1 seconds.

