Mercedes-AMG SL55 to be launched in India on 22 June

Mercedes-Benz will reveal the prices of the SL55 roadster in India next month. The performance car is in its seventh generation phase and was introduced globally in 2021. The last SL nametag was seen in the Indian market in 2012 with the fifth-generation model. Now, the carmaker will launch the new-gen AMG SL55 in India via the CBU route on 22 June, 2023.

Under the hood, the Mercedes-AMG SL55 will come equipped with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing 476bhp and 700Nm of peak torque. This motor will be mated to a nine-speed AMG Speedshift transmission with the brand’s 4Matic AWD system. With this powerhouse, the car can sprint from 0-100kmph in just 3.8 seconds with an electronically limited top speed of 250kmph.

In terms of features, the SL55 AMG will get the standard Mercedes treatment with an all-digital instrument cluster with AMG spec carbon-fibre interiors. Then there is an 11.9-inch MBUX vertical touchscreen infotainment unit with AMG-specific functions as well as an AR-based head-up display.

Upon arrival, the Mercedes-AMG SL55 will be in competition with the Audi S5 Sportback and the BMW M340i in the Indian market.

