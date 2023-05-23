MG Hector gets new alloy wheels; prices in India start at Rs. 15 lakh

Earlier this month, MG Motor India announce an upward price revision applicable to its entire range of models with immediate effect. The carmaker recently launched the Comet small EV in the country, with prices in India starting at Rs 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

Now, the MG Hector, the first product from the brand to be launched in India, has received a minor update in the form of new alloy wheels. As seen in the image here, the MG Hector now gets a new set of dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels, thus replacing the older design. This comes at no additional cost to the customer.

Apart from the new wheels, the MG Hector remains unchanged when compared to the recent BS6 Phase 2 update that was released for the model earlier this year. Last month, the model, which is available in six variants across two engine options, witnessed a price increase of up to Rs. 61,000.

MG Hector ₹ 14.73 Lakh Onwards

MG | MG Hector | Hector