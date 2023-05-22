    Recently Viewed
            Maruti Jimny launch timeline announced; mileage revealed

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Monday 22 May 2023,17:06 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki unveiled the Jimny five-door At the Auto Expo 2023 alongside the Fronx Coupe-SUV. The launch of the model, bookings for which commenced in January this year, is now confirmed to take place in the first week of June.

            The Maruti Jimny has crossed the 30,000 units booking milestone in the country. Interested customers can book the SUV, which will be offered in two variants across seven colours, for Rs. 25,000 on the official website or at any authorised dealership.

            At the heart of the five-door Maruti Jimny will be a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor that develops 103bhp and 134Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual unit and a four-speed torque converter automatic unit. These units are claimed to return a mileage of 16.94kmpl and 16.39kmpl, respectively. Also up for offer will be the brand’s signature AllGrip Pro 4WD system. 

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 Lakh Estimated Price
