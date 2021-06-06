Please Tell Us Your City

      May 2021 car sales: Hyundai records cumulative sale of 30,703 vehicles

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Monday 07 June 2021,09:06 AM IST

      Hyundai Motor India has announced cumulative sales of 30,703 units in India. It comprises 25,001-units in the domestic markets and 5,702 units exported to the international markets. On a yearly scale, the domestic sales grew by nearly 200 per cent whereas the export figures remained constant. 

      Left Front Three Quarter

      When compared to the 49,002 unit domestic sales recorded by the brand in April, the numbers were 49 per cent down in the previous month. Last month, the company also halted operations at its Chennai plant from 25 May to 29 May. Hyundai is also undertaking several Covid-19 support initiatives for its employees and their dependents like vaccination drive, special paid leave benefit, compensation, and insurance cover. 

      Apart from this, the carmaker is also gearing up to launch the three-row SUV – Alcazar in India in the coming weeks. Unveiled globally in April 2021, it is essentially based on the five-seat Creta with elongated length to accommodate the third-row seats. It will be available with both petrol and diesel engines. To know about the variants and colour options of the SUV, click here.

