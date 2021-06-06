Please Tell Us Your City

      Volkswagen India introduces Monsoon Car Care Service campaign

      Jay Shah

      Monday 07 June 2021,09:10 AM IST

      Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has introduced the ‘Monsoon Car Care Service’ program for all its patrons in India. Having commenced from 1 June, 2021 across all Volkswagen service facilities, the initiative includes a complimentary 10-point monsoon vehicle health check-up and inspection of car parts and accessories that need attention during the rainy season. 

      Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “For Volkswagen India, safety and convenience of its customers has always been a top priority. With the restricted vehicle movement due to the lockdown situation, it is indeed important that all vehicles are checked periodically for the safety & comfort of our customers for a hassle-free driving experience. It is our endeavour to offer best in class services and peace-of-mind ownership experience, by delivering the Volkswagen standard service and expertise.”

      In the course of this campaign, customers can also avail attractive offers on tyres and batteries. Additionally, Volkswagen India is also providing special benefits on various vehicle sanitisation services like anti-microbial treatments, fumigation, and ozone treatments.

      Recently, the company also announced the extension of the service period and warranty validity up to 30 June, 2021, more details of which can be read here.

