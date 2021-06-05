Honda announces discount offers for June 2021

Honda Cars India has announced an array of discount offers across its model for this month. These benefits can be claimed by the prospective buyers in the form of cash discount, exchange bonus, loyalty advantage, and complementary accessories.

First up, the Jazz hatchback can be bought this month with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. The offers apply to all the variants of the model. The cash discount can also be switched for FOC accessories worth Rs 11,908.

All the petrol and diesel variants of the WR-V crossover attract the same offer of cash discount and exchange benefits of Rs 10,000, each. The FOC accessories benefit stand at Rs 12,158.

The Amaze compact sedan is also available with attractive offers this month. While the diesel trims miss out on any offers, the V and VX petrol manual variants get a cash discount of Rs 5,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. The cash discount can be substituted with accessories of up to Rs 5,998. The lower S MT petrol variant gets an exchange and cash discount of Rs 15,000, each.

There are no offers on the fourth and fifth-generation Honda City and all the mentioned discount benefits may differ by model and variants and can be availed till 30 June, 2021.

