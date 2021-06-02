Please Tell Us Your City

      Hyundai Alcazar variant and colour scheme details leaked ahead of official launch

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Wednesday 02 June 2021,19:46 PM IST

      As Hyundai gears up for the launch of the new Alcazar SUV, significant details as to the variant and exterior colour schemes have been leaked on the internet. The three-row SUV from the Korean carmaker is likely to be offered in six variants, two engines, and six colours. 

      Hyundai Alcazar Front View

      Hyundai has also confirmed one petrol and one diesel engine for the Alcazar. The 2.0-litre petrol engine will be tuned to produce 156bhp and 191Nm of peak torque while the 1.5-litre diesel will have an output of 113bhp and 250Nm torque. The engines are expected to be divided into six trims – Signature, Signature (O), Prestige, Prestige (O), Platinum, and Platinum (O). Both the guises will have an option of a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. 

      Hyundai Alcazar Front View

      The Alcazar will also be available with a six and seven-seat configuration. Coming to the paint schemes. As per the leaked image, the SUV could be offered in six shades – Polar White, Titan Grey, Phantom Black, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, and Taiga Brown. The interior upholstery is common across the range with a Cognac Brown theme. 

      Upon its launch in the coming weeks, the new Alcazar will rival against the Tata Safari and the Hector Plus in the three-row SUV segment. Stay tuned for further updates. 

      Hyundai Alcazar
      Hyundai | Hyundai Alcazar | Alcazar

