Maruti Suzuki XL6 engine details revealed

Hot on the heels of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga being launched, the XL6 will arrive in the Indian market on 21 April and ahead of the launch, the engine and gearbox details have been revealed. The XL6 like the Ertiga will get the new 1.5-litre dual VVT engine mated to either a five-speed manual or a new six-speed automatic.

This engine produces 101bhp/136Nm as compared to the outgoing car’s 103bhp/138Nm. However, the new addition is a six-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters. The three pedal options is of course a five-speed manual that’s common across the Maruti Suzuki range.

In the Ertiga, this engine can also be had with CNG power where it produces 85bhp/121Nm and can only be had with a five-speed manual.

Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6 ₹ 10.50 - 12.50 Lakh Estimated Price

