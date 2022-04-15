Tata Motors expands service network with 160 new workshops

Indian automaker Tata Motors has set up 160 new workshops across India in the financial year 2021-22. The brand’s touchpoints are available in 485 cities with a total of 705 workshops. With this, Tata Motors has also registered a growth of 30 per cent in the number of serviced cars as against FY2021.

With this announcement, the firm introduced a new door-step amenity for its customers, named the EzServe. As per Tata Motors, the EzServe is a ‘two-wheeler-based service concept’, offering door-step services such as basic service and repairs. Furthermore, the carmaker has modified a fleet of motorcycles and outfitted them with three utility boxes. These boxes contain spare parts, a toolkit, a car jack, and a vacuum cleaner.

Customers can book a service appointment and request a pick and drop service via the Service Connect app to leverage this contactless service facility, says Tata Motors. This app also provides location details of service centres and dealerships, extended warranty, annual maintenance contracts, and 24/7 roadside assistance.

Commenting upon the announcement, Dimple Mehta, head of customer care, domestic and international business, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, “We are delighted to introduce the unique EzServe initiative that aims at quick redressal of customer grievances at their doorstep. This two-wheeler-based service concept helps in reaching out to customers in smaller cluster locations. In addition to the above, Tata Motors has been periodically rolling out an array of customer-friendly initiatives that are aimed to enhance the experience and ensure absolute peace of mind. We are confident that this concept will create a better relationship and engagement with our customers and help us in attaining more consumer loyalty.”

