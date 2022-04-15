New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched in India at Rs 8.35 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Ertiga in India with prices starting at Rs 8.35 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in six paint options, including two new colours – Splendid silver and Dignity Brown across four variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+.

The exterior of the new Ertiga largely remains unchanged, except for the redesigned radiator grille, black window garnish, and new alloy wheels. Inside, the dashboard gets a new metallic teak-wooden finish and dual-tone fabric covers for the seats.

Furthermore, the most significant upgrades for the cabin are a new seven-inch SmartPlay Pro infotainment system and paddle shifters. Besides this, Maruti Suzuki has also bestowed it with four airbags, auto headlamps, ESP, HHA, cruise control, and more.

It is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated, Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol hybrid motor producing 102bhp and 136.8Nm. This hybrid setup is coupled to either a five-speed manual or new six-speed automatic transmission. The Ertiga is also available in two petrol-CNG variants – Vxi and Zxi.

Variant specific prices (ex-showroom) of the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Ertiga Lxi MT Rs 8.35 lakh Ertiga Vxi MT Rs 9.49 lakh Ertiga Zxi MT Rs 10.59 lakh Ertiga Zxi+ MT Rs 11.29 lakh Ertiga MT Tour M Rs 9.46 lakh Ertiga Vxi AT Rs 10.99 lakh Ertiga Zxi AT Rs 12.09 lakh Ertiga Zxi+ AT Rs 12.79 lakh Ertiga Vxi CNG Rs 10.44 lakh Ertiga Zxi CNG Rs 11.54 lakh Ertiga CNG Tour M Rs 10.41 lakh

