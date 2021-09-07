Maruti Suzuki recalls over 1.81 lakh vehicles

India’s major automotive manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki has recalled 1,81,754 lakh units due to a probable motor-generator fault fitted in cars produced from 4 May 2018 to 27 October 2020. The carmaker will recall some petrol variants of the Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and XL6.

Maruti Suzuki has said that it will examine motor-generators installed in the affected vehicles to search for any possible defect. And the faulty units of the motor generator will be replaced voluntarily thereafter. The brand will officially contact customers who have vehicles manufactured between the aforesaid dates.

The carmaker has also urged owners of the Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and XL6 to steer away from driving in flooded areas and also avoid using a pressure washer or direct water to wash electrical and electronic mechanicals in the cars. Meanwhile, the procedure to replace defective motor-generators will start from the first week of November 2021.

Maruti Suzuki