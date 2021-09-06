New Force Gurkha teased; launch imminent

Force Motors has released a bunch of teaser videos of the upcoming new Force Gurkha SUV. Expected to be launched soon, many significant details have been confirmed officially of the long-awaited SUV. We tell you more about it.

Previously showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, the production-spec model is likely to retain most of the design and features from the displayed model. The exterior highlights of the Gurkha are likely to include circular LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, bonnet mounted turn indicators, air intake snorkel, squared wheel arches with thick plastic cladding, vertical tail lamps, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel.

Inside, the cabin is likely to have an all-black theme with a three-spoke steering wheel, front power windows, A-pillar mounted grab handles, a touchscreen infotainment system, and circular aircon vents.

Under the flat bonnet, the Gurkha is likely to be powered by a BS6 compliant 2.6-litre diesel engine mated to a manual gearbox and an all-wheel-drive configuration. We expect the new Force Gurkha to be introduced in the coming weeks with prices ranging between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 14 lakh.

