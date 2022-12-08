Maruti Suzuki recalls 9,125 units of of Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6 and Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki has recalled 9,125 units of Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6 and Grand Vitara for a potential issue with the shoulder height adjuster assembly of front-row seatbelts.

In a statement, the automaker said “It is suspected that there is a possible defect in one of the child parts of shoulder height adjuster assembly of front row seat belts, which is a rare case, may lead to seat belt disassembly. Considering the safety of our customers and out of abundant caution, the company has decided to recall the suspected vehicles for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost.” “Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Company's authorized workshops for immediate attention,” they added.

This recall is for units of the Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6 and Grand Vitara manufactured from 2 November to 28 November, 2022.

