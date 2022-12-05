  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Volkswagen launches Tiguan Exclusive Edition; priced at Rs 33.49 lakh

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Monday 05 December 2022,17:50 PM IST

            Volkswagen India has announced an ‘Exclusive Edition’ of its global bestseller, the Tiguan. The Exclusive Edition is launched at a price tag of Rs 33.49 lakh and is available in two colours, Pure White and Oryx White. 

            Volkswagen Tiguan Wheel

            The new set of 18-inch sporty Sebring Sterling Silver alloy wheels, aluminum brake and gas pedals, and dynamic hubcaps make the Tiguan Exclusive Edition stand out from the standard one. It also gets Exclusive Edition badging on the exterior and interior. 

            Volkswagen Tiguan Pedals/Foot Controls

            Under the hood remains the same 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine producing 187bhp and 320Nm of torque paired to a seven-speed DSG transmission with 4Mtion technology.

            Volkswagen Tiguan Rear Door

            Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, commented on the occasion saying, “The Volkswagen Tiguan is our global best-seller that has received a phenomenal response from customers. We are delighted to introduce the Exclusive Edition of the Tiguan with additional design and utilitarian features that further enhance the appeal of the car. Built on the globally acclaimed MQB platform, the Volkswagen Tiguan offers an impeccable combination of style, performance, premium-ness, safety, functionality, and class-leading features.”

            Volkswagen Tiguan
            Volkswagen Tiguan ₹ 33.50 Lakh Onwards
            All Volkswagen CarsUpcoming Volkswagen Cars
            Volkswagen | Tiguan | Volkswagen Tiguan

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Volkswagen launches Tiguan Exclusive Edition; priced at Rs 33.49 lakh

            Volkswagen launches Tiguan Exclusive Edition; priced at Rs 33.49 lakh

            By Pawan Mudaliar12/05/2022 17:50:02

            Volkswagen launches Tiguan Exclusive Edition; priced at Rs 33.49 lakh

            Mercedes-Benz GLB launched in India at Rs. 63.80 lakh

            Mercedes-Benz GLB launched in India at Rs. 63.80 lakh

            By Pawan Mudaliar12/02/2022 15:52:12

            Mercedes-Benz GLB launched in India at Rs. 63.80 lakh

            Mercedes-Benz EQB introduced in India; prices start at Rs. 74.50 lakh

            Mercedes-Benz EQB introduced in India; prices start at Rs. 74.50 lakh

            By Pawan Mudaliar12/02/2022 15:32:58

            Mercedes-Benz EQB introduced in India; prices start at Rs. 74.50 lakh

            Kia India introduces certified pre-owned car business

            Kia India introduces certified pre-owned car business

            By Nikhil Puthran12/01/2022 00:23:50

            Certified cars to pass the comprehensive 175-point quality check

            Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift test mule spotted in India

            Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift test mule spotted in India

            By Nikhil Puthran11/28/2022 22:52:28

            A partially camouflaged test mule of the updated Nios facelift was spotted

            Toyota to bring back Innova Crysta diesel

            Toyota to bring back Innova Crysta diesel

            By Gajanan Kashikar11/29/2022 11:48:12

            Toyota Crysta diesel will be sold alongside the all-new Innova Hycross.

            Tata Tiago EV accumulates over 20,000 bookings

            Tata Tiago EV accumulates over 20,000 bookings

            By Nikhil Puthran11/28/2022 00:00:34

            The Tiago EV has surpassed the 20,000 bookings milestone

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.53 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            ₹ 11.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.69 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW X7 Facelift

            BMW X7 Facelift

            ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            BMW XM

            BMW XM

            ₹ 1.25 - 1.35 Crore

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            BMW 2022 M340i xDrive

            BMW 2022 M340i xDrive

            ₹ 70.00 - 80.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            Hyundai New Verna

            Hyundai New Verna

            ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            MG Hector Facelift

            MG Hector Facelift

            ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Mahindra XUV400

            Mahindra XUV400

            ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Toyota Innova Hycross

            Toyota Innova Hycross

            ₹ 22.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2023
            Mercedes-Benz GLB

            Mercedes-Benz GLB

            ₹ 63.80 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz EQB

            Mercedes-Benz EQB

            ₹ 74.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lamborghini Urus Performante

            Lamborghini Urus Performante

            ₹ 4.22 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Tigor EV

            Tata Tigor EV

            ₹ 12.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Eeco

            Maruti Suzuki Eeco

            ₹ 5.13 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars