Volkswagen launches Tiguan Exclusive Edition; priced at Rs 33.49 lakh

Volkswagen India has announced an ‘Exclusive Edition’ of its global bestseller, the Tiguan. The Exclusive Edition is launched at a price tag of Rs 33.49 lakh and is available in two colours, Pure White and Oryx White.

The new set of 18-inch sporty Sebring Sterling Silver alloy wheels, aluminum brake and gas pedals, and dynamic hubcaps make the Tiguan Exclusive Edition stand out from the standard one. It also gets Exclusive Edition badging on the exterior and interior.

Under the hood remains the same 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine producing 187bhp and 320Nm of torque paired to a seven-speed DSG transmission with 4Mtion technology.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, commented on the occasion saying, “The Volkswagen Tiguan is our global best-seller that has received a phenomenal response from customers. We are delighted to introduce the Exclusive Edition of the Tiguan with additional design and utilitarian features that further enhance the appeal of the car. Built on the globally acclaimed MQB platform, the Volkswagen Tiguan offers an impeccable combination of style, performance, premium-ness, safety, functionality, and class-leading features.”

