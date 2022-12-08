Toyota recalls 994 units of the Urban Cruiser Hyrder for seat belt defect

Toyota has recalled 994 units of its recently launched Urban Cruiser Hyryder for a potential defect with the front seat belt height adjuster mechanism.

In an official statement, the Japanese automaker said, keeping in line with our customer First philosophy as well as bearing the safety of our customers in mind, TKM has announced a voluntary recall campaign on some variants of its model “Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder” manufactured from 9 November to 26 November 2022. However, to date, there have been no reported failures of the affected part.TKM, through its authorized dealerships, will recall 994 units from “Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder” to investigate a possible issue with the Front seat belt Shoulder height adjuster Plate assembly.

In the interest of the safety of its customers, TKM has decided to proactively recall the said vehicles for replacement of the concerned part, free of charge to its customers. Owners of the subject vehicles under this recall campaign will be contacted individually by authorised Toyota dealers for necessary replacement of the part, they added.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder ₹ 10.48 Lakh Onwards

Toyota | Urban Cruiser Hyryder | Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder