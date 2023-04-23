Maruti Suzuki Fronx prices to be announced tomorrow

Prices for the Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be announced tomorrow, just about three months after the car was unveiled for the Indian market at the 2023 Auto Expo in January. This is Maruti’s second competitor in the sub-4 SUV segment and it will sit alongside the Brezza SUV.

The Fronx mini crossover has derived from the second generation Baleno hatchback and shares most of its exterior and interior design with big changes in the form a new grille, wheels and a brown interior colour as compared to the black of the Baleno. The feature list includes the SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, 360-degree camera, connected car technology, ventilated seats and height adjustment for the driver’s seat.

You can have the Fronx with Maruti’s tried and tested 1.2-litre K-Series petrol that produces 88bhp/113Nm. This engine can be had with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT. The more powerful version can be had with a Maruti 1.0-litre turbo that produces 99bhp/148Nm. This engine can be had with a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic.

We expect a price in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 14 lakh. It competes with the likes of the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Mahindra XUV300 and a possible future sister model from Toyota.

