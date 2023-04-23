Hyundai Creta, Venue, and i20 get new safety features

Hyundai Motors India Limited has revised the feature list and updated the safety aspects of Creta, Venue, and i20. These new features are standard across all the variants of the models and also there are no changes in the ex-showroom prices with the addition of the new features.

That said, the Creta, Venue, and i20 now come equipped with three-point seat belts for all seats, adjustable headrests, and a two-step recline function for the rear seat. Moreover, the cars also get the 60:40 split function for the rear seats.

The Venue and Creta can be had in six variants namely E, EX, S, S+, SX, and SX(O), while the i20 is available in four variants such as Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta(O).

Apart from this, the manufacturer has also hiked the prices of its cars by up to Rs. 12,600. The Hyundai Tucson gets the most significant price hike of Rs. 12,600 while the Venue and Creta have gone up by up to Rs. 6,900. The i20, on the other hand, has become dearer by up to Rs. 3,500.

Hyundai Creta ₹ 10.87 Lakh Onwards

Hyundai | Creta | Hyundai Creta | Hyundai Venue | Venue | i20 | Hyundai i20