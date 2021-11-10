  • Type your location
      Maruti Suzuki launches brand-new Celerio in India at Rs 4.99 lakh

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Wednesday 10 November 2021,14:37 PM IST

      Maruti Suzuki has officially launched the new-generation Celerio in India, with the prices starting at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This brand-new hatchback is offered in a choice of four variants, namely LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+.

      The Celerio, with this generation update, features a new exterior design, including new headlights, fog lights, grille, bumpers, taillights and 15-inch alloy wheels. In addition, it also features a keyless entry system for the driver side door, turn signals on side-view mirrors, rear-window wiper and washer. Besides, the Celerio is available in six paint options.

      Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio Left Front Three Quarter

      On the inside, the redesigned cabin gets a new instrument cluster, steering wheel mounted audio and telephony controls, engine start/stop switch, a new gear-stick for AMT models, air conditioning and for the first time, an infotainment touchscreen display with SmartPlay. Meanwhile, other features include dual airbags, anti lock braking system with EBD, rear defogger, hill start assist and rear parking sensors.

      Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio Dashboard

      Maruti Suzuki offers a single choice of the powertrain with the new Celerio, a 1.0-litre inline three-cylinder, Dual Jet, VVT, K10C series petrol engine mated to either a five-speed manual or five-speed AMT. It is capable of making 66bhp and 89Nm and features an ideal engine start/stop system. Moreover, the Celerio is claimed to be the most fuel-efficient car with 26.68kmpl, according to Maruti Suzuki.

      Variant specific prices of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio (ex-showroom)
      Celerio LXi MTRs 4.99 lakh
      Celerio VXi MTRs 5.63 lakh
      Celerio VXi AMTRs 6.13 lakh
      Celerio ZXi MTRs 5.94 lakh
      Celerio ZXi AMTRs 6.44 lakh
      Celerio ZXi+ MTRs 6.44 lakh
      Celerio ZXi+ AMTRs 6.94 lakh
      Maruti Suzuki Celerio
      Maruti Suzuki Celerio ₹ 4.99 Lakh Onwards
      All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
      Maruti Suzuki | New-gen Celerio | Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

