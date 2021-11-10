Maruti Suzuki launches brand-new Celerio in India at Rs 4.99 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has officially launched the new-generation Celerio in India, with the prices starting at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This brand-new hatchback is offered in a choice of four variants, namely LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+.

The Celerio, with this generation update, features a new exterior design, including new headlights, fog lights, grille, bumpers, taillights and 15-inch alloy wheels. In addition, it also features a keyless entry system for the driver side door, turn signals on side-view mirrors, rear-window wiper and washer. Besides, the Celerio is available in six paint options.

On the inside, the redesigned cabin gets a new instrument cluster, steering wheel mounted audio and telephony controls, engine start/stop switch, a new gear-stick for AMT models, air conditioning and for the first time, an infotainment touchscreen display with SmartPlay. Meanwhile, other features include dual airbags, anti lock braking system with EBD, rear defogger, hill start assist and rear parking sensors.

Maruti Suzuki offers a single choice of the powertrain with the new Celerio, a 1.0-litre inline three-cylinder, Dual Jet, VVT, K10C series petrol engine mated to either a five-speed manual or five-speed AMT. It is capable of making 66bhp and 89Nm and features an ideal engine start/stop system. Moreover, the Celerio is claimed to be the most fuel-efficient car with 26.68kmpl, according to Maruti Suzuki.

Variant specific prices of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio (ex-showroom) Celerio LXi MT Rs 4.99 lakh Celerio VXi MT Rs 5.63 lakh Celerio VXi AMT Rs 6.13 lakh Celerio ZXi MT Rs 5.94 lakh Celerio ZXi AMT Rs 6.44 lakh Celerio ZXi+ MT Rs 6.44 lakh Celerio ZXi+ AMT Rs 6.94 lakh

