Maruti starts exports of Fronx from India

Start of exports

Maruti Suzuki has started exports of the Fronx from India. The first batch of 556 vehicles was shipped from Mundra, Mumbai and Pipavav Ports to destinations in Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The automaker at the time of unveiling during the 2023 Auto Expo had announced that it would be exporting the car from India to various LHD and RHD markets globally.

Maruti Fronx overview

The Maruti Fronx is a new crossover that was launched in India earlier this year and is based on the second-generation Baleno hatchback. It makes use of the same features, interior layout and design. On the exterior Maruti has given it a crossover shape with a different design for the alloy wheels as compared to the Baleno.

Maruti Fronx engine and specifications

The Maruti Fronx can be had with either a 1.2-litre NA petrol or a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The former produces 89bhp/113Nm while the latter returns to the Baleno after almost five years and produces 99bhp/147Nm. A five-speed manual is standard while the NA petrol gets a five-speed AMT and the turbo petrol a six-speed AT.

Maruti Fronx rivals

The Maruti Fronx is a rival for the like of the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

Official statement

Commenting on the milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The newly launched Fronx is an important model in our portfolio, and we are confident that it will augment our ambitious export plans. Aligned with Government of India’s efforts towards Make in India, we are focussed to lead the export of cars manufactured in India. With support from our parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan we have expanded our portfolio and are now exporting to more markets. The customers of Fronx in India can feel good that their much-loved vehicle will also become the choice of customers globally.”

Maruti Suzuki Fronx ₹ 7.47 Lakh Onwards

Maruti Suzuki | FRONX | Maruti Suzuki FRONX