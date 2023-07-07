Maruti Suzuki Invicto gathers over 6400 bookings

Maruti Suzuki launched the all-new MPV, the Invicto in India at a starting price of Rs. 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hycross-based car is available in two variants and four colour options. Last month, the carmaker commenced the bookings of the Invicto and now the brand has confirmed that it has gathered over 6,488 bookings of the same so far.

Under the hood, the Invicto is powered by a sole 2.0-litre hybrid petrol engine mated to an e-CVT unit. This engine is capable of producing 172bhp and 188Nm of torque in the ICE mode. On the other hand, the hybrid motor is tuned to produce 11bhp and 206Nm of peak torque.

In terms of features, the Invicto MPV comes loaded with a large 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, seven- and eight-seater configuration, and a powered tailgate. Also on offer are features like automatic climate control, wireless charger, ambient lighting, cruise control, keyless entry with engine start/stop button, TPMS, 360-degree surround camera, and six airbags.

