Tata Tiago achieves 5 lakh units sales milestone in India

            Thursday 06 July 2023,20:48 PM IST

            Tata Motors have achieved a new milestone with its entry-level product, the Tiago hatchback in India. The carmaker has sold over 5 lakh units in the country since its arrival in 2016. Notably, the last one lakh units of Tiago were sold within 15 months.

            Commenting on this milestone, Vinay Pant, Head of Marketing, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said, “The Tiago has played a pivotal role in bolstering the popularity of our New Forever range since its launch. The Tiago has consistently surpassed expectations by offering discerning customers good styling, unrivalled safety standards, and state-of-the-art technology, thereby reshaping the landscape of the hatch segment. Exceeding the momentous milestone of 5 lakh unit sales is a resounding testament to Tata Motors' unwavering commitment to excellence. We extend our sincerest gratitude to our esteemed customers for their continued interest. We are certain that the Tiago will continue to be crucial to the success of the New Forever range and the growth of the segment.”

            Tata Tiago Left Front Three Quarter

            As per the brand, the average age of customers opting for Tiago is 35 years. Out of the total sales, 60 per cent come from the urban markets and the remaining 40 per cent comes from the rural markets. Furthermore, the hatchback has gained popularity among first-time car buyers, with 71 per cent of its customers making their maiden car purchase in FY23.

            Mechanically, the Tiago is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. The motor is also offered with a factory-fitted CNG kit, with a power output of 72bhp and 95Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. 

