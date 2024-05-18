    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Updated Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 India launch on 22 May

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Saturday 18 May 2024,09:51 AM IST

            Mercedes-Benz India is all set to launch the updated GLS 600 on 22 May. The four-seater luxury SUV will get a handful of cosmetic tweaks, new leather upholstery, and more features.

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Left Rear Three Quarter

            For 2025, the GLS 600 will feature a new Maybach front grille, revised bumpers, the upright Mercedes star on the bonnet, and Maybach-specific 23-inch alloy wheels. The cabin will be offered with three interior trims and will be equipped with a rear comfort package, fast-charging USB ports, front and rear temperature-controlled cupholders, and electrically adjusting leg rest.

            The Maybach GLS 600 will continue with the 4.0-litre V8 petrol powertrain with mild-hybrid technology. It has a tuned output of 550bhp and 730Nm of torque and is paired with a nine-speed torque converter automatic transmission

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
            Mercedes-BenzMaybach GLS ₹ 2.96 Crore OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Mercedes-Benz CarsUpcoming Mercedes-Benz Cars
            Mercedes-Benz | Maybach GLS | Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Updated Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 India launch on 22 May

            Updated Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 India launch on 22 May

            By Jay Shah05/18/2024 09:51:18

            The Mercedes-Maybach 600 facelift will make its India launch on 22 May, 2024.

            Tata Harrier petrol and EV to arrive in 2025

            Tata Harrier petrol and EV to arrive in 2025

            By Desirazu Venkat05/17/2024 21:13:01

            The Harrier petrol will be powered by a 1.5-litre engine producing 168bhp/280Nm

            Kia jumps into leasing business

            Kia jumps into leasing business

            By CarTrade Editorial Team05/17/2024 20:59:22

            The new entity has been dubbed Kia Lease and covers the entire range

            BMW X3 M Sport Black Shadow Edition launched; priced at Rs. 74.90 lakh

            BMW X3 M Sport Black Shadow Edition launched; priced at Rs. 74.90 lakh

            By Jay Shah05/16/2024 15:08:20

            The BMW X3 Black Shadow Edition is priced at Rs. 74.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets gloss black front grille and Vernasca leather upholstery.

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift fasica leaked for the first time

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift fasica leaked for the first time

            By Desirazu Venkat05/15/2024 21:08:17

            The Alcazar facelift will come to India by end of CY 2024

            Mahindra XUV 3XO bookings open for Rs. 21,000

            Mahindra XUV 3XO bookings open for Rs. 21,000

            By Jay Shah05/15/2024 15:19:53

            The official bookings for the new Mahindra XUV 3XO has opened for Rs. 21,000.

            New variants for the Mahindra XUV400 on the cards

            New variants for the Mahindra XUV400 on the cards

            By CarTrade Editorial Team05/14/2024 15:46:48

            The new variants for the 400 include EC L, EC L(O), EC LL, EL LL(O), EL LH, EL LH(O), EL PH, and EL PH(O)

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 6.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 6.13 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.85 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2024
            Hyundai Alcazar facelift

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift

            ₹ 17.00 - 22.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2024
            MG Gloster facelift

            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2024
            Volkswagen ID.4

            Volkswagen ID.4

            ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            ₹ 16.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Citroen Basalt

            Citroen Basalt

            ₹ 12.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            MG Cloud EV

            MG Cloud EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Hyundai Creta EV

            Hyundai Creta EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 6.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW M4 Competition

            BMW M4 Competition

            ₹ 1.53 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Isuzu V-Cross

            Isuzu V-Cross

            ₹ 21.20 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Force Motors Gurkha

            Force Motors Gurkha

            ₹ 16.75 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Kushaq

            Skoda Kushaq

            ₹ 11.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars