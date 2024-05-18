Updated Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 India launch on 22 May

Mercedes-Benz India is all set to launch the updated GLS 600 on 22 May. The four-seater luxury SUV will get a handful of cosmetic tweaks, new leather upholstery, and more features.

For 2025, the GLS 600 will feature a new Maybach front grille, revised bumpers, the upright Mercedes star on the bonnet, and Maybach-specific 23-inch alloy wheels. The cabin will be offered with three interior trims and will be equipped with a rear comfort package, fast-charging USB ports, front and rear temperature-controlled cupholders, and electrically adjusting leg rest.

The Maybach GLS 600 will continue with the 4.0-litre V8 petrol powertrain with mild-hybrid technology. It has a tuned output of 550bhp and 730Nm of torque and is paired with a nine-speed torque converter automatic transmission

Mercedes-Benz | Maybach GLS | Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS