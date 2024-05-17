Kia jumps into leasing business

Kia India has signed a MoU with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Limited to launch Kia Lease. It is aimed at customers with prolonged mobility requirements spanning 24 to 60 months with different mileage options. Through the collaboration with ORIX, Kia intends to offer another option to its customers to enjoy the hassle-free driving experience of Kia cars. The 1st phase of Kia Leasing has been launched in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Pune.

Buyers have the freedom to opt for purchasing or leasing Kia vehicles without any initial down payment. This not only offers convenience but also guarantees value for money, encompassing maintenance expenses, insurance renewals, and resale considerations. Additionally, at the end of the lease period, the customers will have the flexibility to return and upgrade to a new car in accordance with their requirements and preferences.

Commenting on the launch, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, 'The Leasing model is a global megatrend, gaining momentum in India too. This model resonates particularly well with new-age consumers seeking flexible mobility solutions at appealing price points. With an industry forecast projecting 100 per cent growth over the next 4-5 years, we anticipate our leasing service will outpace the industry growth average on account of better product range and service offerings.”

Kia