Tata Harrier petrol and EV to arrive in 2025

Tata Motors has officially confirmed that it will bring along both petrol and EV version of the Harrier in H2 of CY 2025. The petrol powered Harrier is expected to make use of Tata’s new 1.5-litre GDi turbo petrol that it showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo.

This engine produces 168bhp/280Nm. It is E20 fuel compliant and is expected to be offered with a six-speed manual and a six-speed AT. The petrol version will put it up against the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

The other big news is that the Tata Harrier EV has finally been confirmed for production and is expected to arrive at the same time. No details have been shared apart from what we saw on the concept car.

Tata sees its future in a multi-powertrain strategy with EV, bio-fuel, hybrid and of course diesel the last of which has been Tata’s mainstay for three decades now powering cars like the Sierra, Gen-1 Safari and the Sumo.

