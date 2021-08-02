Please Tell Us Your City

      Mahindra XUV700 light design revealed

      Monday 02 August 2021,21:50 PM IST

      The light design for the Mahindra XUV700 has been revealed ahead of the car’s debut later this year. The fully loaded top-spec XUV700 will get full LED headlamps as well as LED DRLs. As evinced by the teaser video, sharp lines seems to be the theme and are very visible in the shape of the DRLs as well as the arrow tail lamps. 

      Mahindra XUV700 Headlight

      It will also get mirror-mounted lights and given the features that have existed on the XUV500, we can expect puddle lamps and LED indicators. We already know that the XUV700 will get a headlamp booster that will get activated once the car crosses 80kmph. 

      Mahindra XUV700 Tail Light/Tail Lamp

      Given, the XUVs price and positioning, we expect that this LED light package will be offered across the range and the lower-spec model entry-level models will get halogen projectors for the headlamps. 

      The XUV700 is Mahindra’s new three-row SUV and will go up against the likes of the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus as well as the Hyundai Alcazar. 

