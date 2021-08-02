2021 Audi RS5 Sportback to be launched in India on 9 August

Audi India has teased the new RS5 Sportback on its social media handles ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place on 9 August, 2021. The updated model will get a revised exterior design and new feature additions over the outgoing version.

Unlike the previous iteration, which was offered as a two-door coupe, the new Audi RS5 will be available in the four-door Sportback body-style. On the outside, the model receives a redesigned front bumper with larger air inlets, matrix LED headlamps, an RS-specific front grille with a honeycomb pattern, new 19-inch alloy wheels, split LED tail lights, chrome-finished exhaust tips, and a spoiler.

Inside, the 2021 Audi RS5 Sportback will come equipped with a 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest MIB3 update, RS-spec updates such as the sport seats, steering wheel, and the logo on numerous panels, as well as leather and Alcantara upholstery across the interior.

Under the hood, the upcoming Audi RS5 Sportback will be powered by the 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 engine that produces 444bhp and 600Nm of torque. This motor, which is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, sends the model to speeds of 100kmph from a standstill in 3.9 seconds.

