Mahindra XUV400 Pro launched in India; introductory prices start at Rs. 15.49 lakh

Mahindra has introduced a new Pro variant for the XUV400 electric SUV. It is positioned above the standard EL trim and sports a new interior theme and more features.

The cabin of the XUV400 Pro variant is finished in dual-tone black and grey theme and gets a redesigned dashboard layout with a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster. It also gets a revised aircon panel, a wireless charging pad, rear aircon vents, and a mobile holder with Type-C USB port for the rear occupants. The flat bottom steering wheel from the Scorpio-N and XUV700 has also been carried over to this electric SUV.

Besides this, the XUV400 Pro continues to be available in EC and EL trims. These draw their power from 34.5kWh and 39.4kWh battery packs with claimed ranges of 375km and 456km, respectively.

The updated XUV400 is an alternative to the likes of the MG ZS EV and Tata Nexon EV.

Mahindra | XUV400 | Mahindra XUV400