Kia Sonet facelift to be launched tomorrow

Kia India will reveal the prices of its upcoming compact SUV, the Sonet facelift in India tomorrow, 12 January, 2024. The bookings of the Tata Nexon-rival were commenced last month for a token amount of Rs. 25,000.

The updated Kia Sonet will be offered in seven variants, namely, HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X-Line. As for the colour options, the SUV will be made available in 11 exterior paint hues, including, Glacier White Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Intense Red, Imperial Blue, Clear White, Pewter Olive, Matte Graphite shade, and Intense Red and Glacier White Pearl with a black roof.

In terms of features, the updated Kia Sonet will be equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, wireless charger, 360-degree surround camera, and a Level 1 ADAS suite.

Mechanically, the Kia Sonet will be powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission duties will be handled by a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, six-speed automatic, and a seven-speed DCT unit.

Kia | Sonet Facelift | Kia Sonet Facelift