            Hyundai Creta Facelift revealed

            Jay Shah

            Wednesday 10 January 2024,13:37 PM IST

            Ahead of the official launch of the Creta facelift on 16 January, 2024, Hyundai India has revealed the exterior images of the SUV.

            On the outside, the Creta’s front profile gets a massive front grille with dark chrome inserts and connected LED DRLs. The LED headlamps are vertically mounted and the lower half is dominated by the silver faux plate. At the side, the only evident change is the new design for the alloy wheels.

            Hyundai Creta facelift Wheel

            The rear mimics the front with the connected tail lamps and gets a roof-mounted spoiler along with skid plates. As revealed by the automaker earlier, the Creta will be available in E, EX, S, S (O), SX, SX Tech, and SX (O) variants across five monotone and one dual-tone colour options.

            Inside, the Creta’s cabin has been revamped with a digital and coloured digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, a new aircon panel, and a fresh interior theme. Also, the higher variants of the SUV will be equipped with Level 2 ADAS features.

            Hyundai Creta facelift Left Front Three Quarter

            Under the hood, the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine replaces the older 1.4-litre turbo engine. However, the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5-litre diesel motors have been carried over from the outgoing model.

            Hyundai Creta facelift
            All Popular Cars