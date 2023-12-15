Mahindra XUV300 spied again; to be launched soon

After the introduction of the new Tata Nexon and the 2024 Kia Sonet, Mahindra is now preparing itself to enter this segment with its facelifted XUV300. Test mules of this upcoming five-seater SUV have been frequently spied on testing on Indian roads, hinting at its launch soon in the coming weeks.

As seen from the spy pictures, the facelifted XUV300 shares almost the same front fascia as its elder sibling, the XUV700. It features inverted C-shaped LED headlamps, freshly designed 16-inch alloy wheels, tweaked front and rear bumpers, and a new set of LED taillamps.

Inside, the Tata Nexon and the Maruti Suzuki Brezza rival might get features like a fully digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen instrument cluster with mobile connectivity, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, premium sound system, and a completely overhauled dashboard with dual-tone interior theme.

Under the hood, we expect the XUV300 to retain its powertrain options from the outgoing model. It is likely to continue with a 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine across manual and automatic gearbox options. Upon its launch, the five-seater SUV will compete against the likes of the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Renault Kiger, and the Nissan Magnite.

